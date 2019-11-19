Also available on the NBC app

Michael J. Fox has some Hollywood heavyweights rallying for an important cause. The actor's Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson's Research fundraiser in New York City welcomed Ryan Reynolds, Katie Couric, Willie Geist and more, who all spoke about their personal connection to Michael and his personal fight. Michael, who has battled Parkinson's since he was 29, also shared with Access Hollywood the inspiring reason he got his first tattoo at age 57!

