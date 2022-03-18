Ryan Reynolds just got put in the hot seat! During a Netflix Q&A this week, the movie superstar had an understandably awkward reaction to one young fan's question about his romantic scenes with Zoe Saldaña in "The Adam Project." Ryan is of course married to Blake Lively in real life and the couple shares three daughters, so he understood the kiddo's curiosity – he struggles to explain his on-screen romances to his girls, too!

NR S0 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight