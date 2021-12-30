Main Content

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts To Betty White Relationship Comment

CLIP12/30/21
Ryan Reynolds just took his long-running joke about dating Betty White one hilarious step further! In a new interview, People asked the actress about Ryan's ongoing gag that they previously dated. She said, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One." When the outlet published an article about her remark, Ryan kept the ex-girlfriend bit going, joking on Twitter, "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

