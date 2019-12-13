Ryan Reynolds Has Unexpected Reaction To 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Acting Dreams

Also available on the NBC app

Ryan Reynolds isn't too sure about his daughter's Hollywood dreams! The "6 Underground" actor told Jimmy Fallon that 4-year-old James has her heart set on being a professional actor one day, but he doesn't want her to start in childhood. Ryan cited the "unhealthy coping mechanisms" and the "huge burden on your nervous system" that comes with being a kid actor as reasons for his hesitation. "What's cheaper and easier is to skip showbiz and enroll you right into cocaine," he joked.

