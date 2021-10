Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Reynolds is all about the good merch, but it won't last for long! The actor took to Twitter to drop a hilarious new teaser for his upcoming flick "Free Guy." In the vid, Ryan uses a very unique approach to promote the movie: selling his character's merchandise. Ryan's co-stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Lil Rel Howery are also in the funny vid.

