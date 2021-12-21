Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Reynolds is hilariously revealing what celebrities people confuse him for! The "Free Guy" actor admitted that he often gets mistaken for Ben Affleck. In a new podcast interview, Ryan admitted that one of his favorite pizza shops in New York City often confuses him with "The Tender Bar" star. "There's a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I've been going to for years…they believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them," he told the "Dear Hank and John" hosts.

