Ryan Reynolds is getting candid about his mental health. The “Deadpool” actor took to Instagram to share a note as Mental Health Awareness month comes to a close. The father of three opened up about his long-time battle with anxiety. “May is almost over. It's also Mental Health Awareness month. Which brings me to this…One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety.”

