Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are experts when it comes to trolling each other! The couple got into another cheeky exchange in the action star's Instagram comments as he celebrated the Hulu release of his 2010 thriller, "Buried." In honor of the occasion, he posted a scene from the movie, which was edited to feature bottles from his liquor brand Aviation Gin. However, it was his wife's racy reaction that really had fans on the floor when she responded, "I think this just got me pregnant."

