Ryan Reynolds Confesses How He Tricks His Kids Into Thinking They're Watching 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds has a few good dad tricks up his sleeves! When a fan asked the actor if she should allow her 4-year-old youngster to watch the graphic violence of Ryan's hit marvel franchise "Deadpool," Ryan offered some advice that he used with his own kiddos! "No. Put on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him it's Deadpool," he replied on twitter. "It's what I do with my kids. Remember to look him straight in the eye when you lie. Good luck."

