Ryan Reynolds got choked up while giving back to one special fan of his Wrexham Football Club. On Saturday, the "Red Notice" actor met with 45-year-old, Jay Fear, who was diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer in January, and told BBC that the introduction made him emotional. "It was amazing to meet Jay. I wonder if I'd have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed. He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him," Ryan told the outlet after fulfilling Jay's dying wish of meeting him. The father of four also gifted him a signed glove from "Deadpool," which was used in the franchise's sequel, and invited him to Pinewood studios to watch filming for the next installment. "They always say you should never meet your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that. He made me feel welcome and spent time with wife and kids as well," Jay told BBC 5 Live's Sunday Breakfast. Ryan reportedly spent 20 minutes chatting with the family in Wrexham while watching the team's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood, which earned Wrexham a promotion to the English Football League after 15 years. The 46-year-old and his co-owner, Rob McElhenney were moved to tears and embraced when the game ended.

