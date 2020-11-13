Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Reynolds is praising the real superheroes in his life! The A-list star gushed over wife Blake Lively and their family during an adorable interview with Mario Lopez's kids and Access Hollywood special correspondents Gia and Dominic Lopez for "The Croods: A New Age." He said, "I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would [have] imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I'm the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it." Catch "The Croods: A New Age" in theaters Nov. 25.

