Ryan Reynolds is apologizing for the venue he and Blake Lively used to tie the knot back in 2012. The couple has faced backlash for their nuptials taking place at Boone Hall, a former slave plantation in South Carolina. In a new interview with fast company, the 43-year-old admitted that the wedding is "something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for." "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. Years ago we got married again at home – but shame works in weird ways," he said.

