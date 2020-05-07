Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Murphy's Netflix miniseries "Hollywood" is out now. It stars Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Patti LuPone, Jeremy Pope and Dylan McDermott, among other big names. It's being called an alternative history of Tinseltown's golden age; and while some events are fictional, the amazing costumes are purely authentic 1940s. The show's costume designers, Lou Eyrich and Sarah Evelyn, gave Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall all their style secrets.

