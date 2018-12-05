Ryan Murphy Is So Proud Of Lady Gaga; Says He Loves Her 'Humanity & Her Spirit'

Also available on the NBC app

With critics predicting Lady Gaga will be nominated for a Golden Globe for "A Star Is Born" on Thursday, Ryan Murphy tells Access about how proud he is of the music superstar and actress, who he gave a major break to when she was cast in a FX's "American Horror Story." Plus, Ryan tells Access what it means to him to be honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and of stars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Gwyneth Paltrow coming out to support him at the event.

