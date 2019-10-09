Ryan Michelle Bathe Calls Out Hubby Sterling K. Brown For His Hilarious Bedtime Routine With Their Kids

Also available on the NBC app

Ryan Michelle Bathe is setting the record straight! The actress chats with Access Daily host Scott Evans about putting a new twist on BET+'s show, "First Wives Club." The star also gets candid about her marriage with Sterling K. Brown, revealing why she still gets to see "a whole new incarnation of him." Plus, the mother-of-two hilariously calls out her hubby for his unique bedtime routine with their kids.

