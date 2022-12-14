Ed Mylett and Ryan Lochte joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to discuss the breakthroughs they had on Ed's show, "Change With Ed Mylett." Ed reminded us that our identity is not attached to our abilities, but rather who we are as a person. This was the case for Olympian Ryan Lochte who has found himself to be happier than ever, revealing that he and his wife have another baby on the way. "Change With Ed Mylett" is streaming now on the Nosey website.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight