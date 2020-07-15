Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Lochte chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about his new documentary "In Deep with Ryan Lochte," which is available to watch now on NBCUniversal's new streaming platform, Peacock. The Olympic gold medal swimmer shared how fans will finally get to see the "real" him in the documentary. He noted that it wasn't hard revisiting his Rio scandal because it has helped shape who he is today. Ryan also gushed about his family, including being a girl dad to his one-year-old daughter Liv Rae. Plus, Ryan admitted that he "took it easy" on Prince Harry when they raced in a Vegas pool back in 2012, but he said if they had the chance to compete again, he wouldn't throw in the towel so easily this time around.

