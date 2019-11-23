Ryan Lochte Asked Michael Phelps For Advice On Balancing Fatherhood And Olympics Training

Also available on the NBC app

Swimmer Ryan Lochte is attempting to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but he's realized it's a lot different training as a dad of two! Ryan told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about juggling his hardcore practices and being a great dad to his kids, 2-year-old Caiden and 5-month-old Liv. He also revealed that he asked former Olympic teammate Michael Phelps for advice on the swimming-parenting balance.

