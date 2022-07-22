Ryan Gosling is opening up about why his life in plastic looks fantastic! The 41-year-old actor stopped by Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and he said he was "surprised" by the internet's reaction to the first look photo of him as Ken doll for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film "Barbie." Ryan also shared a funny story about the exact moment he decided to take on the iconic role and that it was a clear sign from the universe.

