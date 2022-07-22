Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Ryan Gosling Reveals That His Daughter's Ken Doll Made Him Decide To Star In 'Barbie'

CLIP07/22/22

Ryan Gosling is opening up about why his life in plastic looks fantastic! The 41-year-old actor stopped by Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and he said he was "surprised" by the internet's reaction to the first look photo of him as Ken doll for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film "Barbie." Ryan also shared a funny story about the exact moment he decided to take on the iconic role and that it was a clear sign from the universe.

NRS2022 E0 4 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Ryan Gosling, Barbie, movie, ken, Jimmy Fallon, simu liu, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, actor, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.