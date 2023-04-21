Main Content

Ryan Gosling Channels His Inner Ken With New Hairstyle Including Shaggy Blond Bangs

Ryan Gosling is showing off a new ‘do! The “Barbie” actor appeared to channel his inner Ken while at the 60th anniversary party of Tag Heuer Carrera at Outernet London on Thursday. The 42-year-old rocked his blond hair with bangs in a shaggy, face-framing style that accentuated his eyes. In photographs from the red carpet, his highlights give off a summery glow as he poses for pictures.

