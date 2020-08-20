Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Eggold may portray a healthcare hero on the hit NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam," but his sister is the real deal! While discussing the show's upcoming third season and how it will address the pandemic, Ryan gushed over his sister's work as a nurse in Alaska. "She inspires me, along with all the healthcare workers that have been working so tirelessly to combat this thing," he told All Access' Zuri Hall. "It just makes me sort of re-energized to go shoot this show to tell their story and reflect the courage and the dedication and the trials and tribulations, the ups and downs that these healthcare workers face on a daily basis." Seasons 1 and 2 of "New Amsterdam" are available to stream now on Peacock.

