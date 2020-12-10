Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Dorsey is heading back to work. Five months after ex-wife Naya Rivera's death, the 37-year-old is returning to the screen as a guest star on an upcoming episode of "Station 19." Sharing on Instagram, "Tomorrow night on 8PM @ABC, see me/EDDIE on @station19 (thanks for having me!) & see how front line workers deal with insanity under pressure first hand during a pandemic never knowing the type of characters they will encounter."

Appearing: