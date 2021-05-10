Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Dorsey is remembering Naya Rivera on the first Mother’s Day since her death. The actor paid tribute to his late ex-wife with a bittersweet throwback photo of Naya with their son, Josey. Ryan penned a heartfelt message to Naya in his caption, acknowledging the grief he still feels in her absence while staying grateful for the memories he and Josey will always have. “We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy,” he wrote.

