Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime personal trainer found a unique way to honor her memory and their relationship during a powerful and historic ceremony. Bryant Johnson paid his respects to the late Supreme Court justice on Friday, doing push-ups at her casket after taking a solemn moment to pause and reflect. Ginsburg passed away on Sept. 18 at age 87 following a lengthy battle with metastatic cancer. She and Johnson first teamed up in 1999 and she continued her impressive workout routine even during her illness, completing 20 push-ups a day and 30-second planks.

