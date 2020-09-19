Also available on the nbc app

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87. The Supreme Court justice passed away on Friday following a long battle with pancreatic cancer, SCOTUS announced in a press release. Ginsburg had most recently confirmed she was undergoing treatment in July for lesions on her liver. The American icon paved the way for the rights of women and minorities in the U.S. with landmark cases and trailblazing work with the American Civil Liberties Union. President Bill Clinton appointed Ginsburg to the nation's highest court in 1993 making her the second female SCOTUS justice in history.

