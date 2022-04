Also available on the nbc app

Russell Wilson is always ready for a victory and now he's sharing how he first won over his wife, Ciara. In a new interview with "Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio" on SiriusXM, the NFL quarterback revealed the way he wooed the "Level Up" singer. "I put my finger (up) and said, 'First of all, with me, you're never losing,'" he shared.

