Russell Wilson is investing in his health, and he's not afraid to spend some serious cash to do so! During a conversation on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" last month, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback opened up about the lengths he goes to in order to take care of his body. “I probably spend a million if not more a year just on recovery,” he said. Russell also revealed he has a full-time trainer, physical therapist and masseuse, two chefs and more than one hyperbaric chamber.

