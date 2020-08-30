Also available on the nbc app

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina have been together over a decade. They met at UCLA and now have three kids together! While Nina is used to Russell traveling during the NBA season, this year is a little different, as he's sequestered with his Houston rocket team in the Orlando NBA bubble. Nina tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall what it's like being apart during this time. Plus, she shares fun details about the first chapter of their romance, which included lots of one-on-one basketball!

