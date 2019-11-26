Also available on the NBC app

Russell Crowe has been hard at work clearing out debris from his multimillion-dollar property amid the devastating Australia bushfires in New South Wales. The actor shared videos of the extensive damage on social media as he and his friends took chainsaws to the fallen trees. Luckily, the Oscar winner's home escaped most of the devastation as fires continue to ravage the forest and farmland near Sydney. "Lost a couple of buildings, but overall very lucky so far," he posted. "Deepest thanks to everyone on the ground."

Appearing: