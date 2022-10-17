Main Content

Russell Crowe Steps Out With 31-Year-Old Girlfriend Britney Theriot For Red Carpet Debut

10/17/22

Russell Crowe is making his red carpet debut with his new leading lady! The "Gladiator" star brought his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, to the Italy premiere of his latest flick, "Poker Face," on Sunday. The 31-year-old wrapped her arm around him as they posed for the cameras. While at the event, the duo gazed into each other's eyes and took a picture with Rome's Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri. The 58-year-old and his love were first linked romantically in 2020.

