Russell Crowe is making his red carpet debut with his new leading lady! The "Gladiator" star brought his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, to the Italy premiere of his latest flick, "Poker Face," on Sunday. The 31-year-old wrapped her arm around him as they posed for the cameras. While at the event, the duo gazed into each other's eyes and took a picture with Rome's Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri. The 58-year-old and his love were first linked romantically in 2020.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight