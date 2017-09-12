Russell Brand Says He Wants To Reconcile With Ex Katy Perry!

Russell Brand told Grazia in a recent interview that he wants to bury the hatchet with Katy Perry. Watch to find out what else he said!
Appearing:
Tags: russell brand interview, television, katy perry russell brand divorce, katy perry orlando bloom, interviews, katy perry ex, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, russell brand divorce, russell brand ex, music, russell brand katy, katy perry interview, russell brand katy perry, hollywood, celebrity news, access, russell brand, entertainment, celebrity exes, katy perry divorce, katy perry russell brand, musicians, entertainment news, katy perry, katy russell divorce
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.