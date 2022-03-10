Main Content

Rupert Grint's Daughter Frequently Says The F-Word And Owns A 'Harry Potter' Wand

CLIP03/10/22

Rupert Grint's daughter, Wednesday, has a bit of a sailor's mouth! The 33-year-old actor was on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday and revealed she has been saying the F-word a lot. The "Servant" star went on to explain that she picked up the word from listening to him rehearse lines in his dressing room. And turns out she is a Gryffindor in the making! The "Harry Potter" alum also revealed his daughter has her own wand. The "Snatch" star welcomed his daughter in 2020.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Rupert Grint, Wednesday Grint, Jimmy Fallon, harry potter
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.