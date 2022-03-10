Rupert Grint's daughter, Wednesday, has a bit of a sailor's mouth! The 33-year-old actor was on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday and revealed she has been saying the F-word a lot. The "Servant" star went on to explain that she picked up the word from listening to him rehearse lines in his dressing room. And turns out she is a Gryffindor in the making! The "Harry Potter" alum also revealed his daughter has her own wand. The "Snatch" star welcomed his daughter in 2020.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight