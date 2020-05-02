Also available on the NBC app

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are getting creative while in self-isolation! The "RuPaul's Drag Race" alums told Access Hollywood all about their new scripted comedy podcast, "WQUR: Queer Quarantine Radio," which they created in a flurry of quarantine inspiration with longtime collaborators and friends Peaches Christ and Major Scales. DeLa and Jinkx also tell the hilarious story of their first meeting and revealed which queens they're rooting for and excited to watch on Season 12 of "Drag Race." The first episode of "WQUR: Queer Quarantine Radio" is available to stream now.

