'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Farrah Moan Accuses Ariana Grande Of 'Stealing' Her Look For '7 Rings'

And I oop! Imitation isn't always the sincerest form of flattery for Farrah Moan. The "RuPaul's Drag Race" star weighed in on Ariana Grande's $10 million lawsuit against Forever 21, claiming that she should get "a cut" because the "7 Rings" look Ari alleges was copied was actually modeled after one of Farrah's "All Stars" outfits first. Farrah went on to say that she's still an Ari fan and "wasn't even gonna say anything or care" – until she realized how much money was involved.

