Silky Nutmeg Ganache reached her full Oprah potential with a little support from Vanessa Vanjie Mateo! The "RuPaul's Drag Race" queen dished to Access on the supportive conversation she had with her Season 11 sister that helped her get into the zone for her first maxi challenge win. Plus, Silky reacts to the negativity she got from some of her fellow contestants and explains why she thinks a lack of sisterhood will be "the death of drag."

