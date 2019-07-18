Rumer Willis Explains How She Handled Working With Childhood Crushes Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio

Also available on the NBC app

Rumer Willis couldn't believe her luck when she landed a role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." The actress stopped by "Access Live" to chat about being cast in the film alongside childhood crushes Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and how she handled the pressure of trying to drive a car like dad Bruce Willis in "Pulp Fiction." Plus, Rumer also gushed about the "coolest part" of mom Demi Moore's upcoming memoir, "Inside Out."

