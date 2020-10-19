Also available on the nbc app

Rumer Willis is speaking her truth! In a sneak peek clip at the upcoming episode of "Red Table Talk," the 31-year-old got candid about losing her virginity to an older man. "When I lost my virginity, when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it. I was not abused or wasn’t raped… but I didn’t say yes," she said. "I wasn’t gung-ho about it. But I also didn’t say no. I just let it happen. He was older and took advantage, and didn’t check-in. That’s where I feel like the man’s responsibility is. No means no, but what if you can’t say no?"

