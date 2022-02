Also available on the nbc app

Rudy Pankow chatted with Access Hollywood and promised that the upcoming season of "Outer Banks" will deliver another "crazy, crazy, high-octane ride." Rudy also gushed about his fellow "OBX" co-stars and noted that the entire cast and crew is like a big family. Plus, the star revealed what it was like to work on "Uncharted" and shared how Tom Holland was super supportive while filming.

