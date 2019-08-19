Jerry Seinfeld Shares How His 'Seinfeld' Co-Stars Make Each Other Laugh On Set In 1996 Interview
CLIP 05/29/23
Main Content
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing some criticism for recent reports that they flew to visit Elton John on a private jet. Critics called them out because private jets aren't great for the environment, a cause the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been very vocal about. But now some royal fans are defending the couple, noting that other royals take jets and don't face nearly as much criticism.