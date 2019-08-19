Main Content

Royal Fans Defend Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Taking Private Jet To Elton John’s Villa

CLIP08/19/19

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing some criticism for recent reports that they flew to visit Elton John on a private jet. Critics called them out because private jets aren't great for the environment, a cause the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been very vocal about. But now some royal fans are defending the couple, noting that other royals take jets and don't face nearly as much criticism.

