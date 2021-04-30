Main Content

Royal Family Hasn’t Decided If Camilla Parker Bowles Will Get Queen Title, Her Son Reveals

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are next in line to reign over England. But will Camilla be referred to as ‘Queen?’ In a new interview with ‘The Times’ her son, Tom Parker Bowles, says that is still up in the air. “I honestly don’t know if Mum will be called Queen,” he said. “That hasn’t been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that, I’m sure, but I honestly don’t know if that’s true.”

