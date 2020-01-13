Also available on the NBC app

Queen Elizabeth has issued a rare statement in the wake of the historic news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” an official statement on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen read. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.” But what does the statement really mean? And is it unprecedented? Charlie Lankston, Femail editor at The Daily Mail chatted with Access Hollywood to decode the latest statement.

