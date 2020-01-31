Royal Astrologer Makes Wild Claims About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Big Life Changes Ahead

Also available on the NBC app

Was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit written in the stars? Royal astrologer Debbie Frank shared some wild claims to HELLO! Mag in a column she wrote explaining her belief that the cosmos predicted that Meghan and Harry would step down as senior members of the royal family. "When I looked at the royal stars for 2020 in December of 2019, I was able to call the high voltage shock-waves that activated Meghan and Harry's departure as senior royals," she claimed. The expert also revealed what the stars allegedly have written for the pair's future.

