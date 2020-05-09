Also available on the nbc app

Roy Horn of the legendary Las Vegas duo Siegfried & Roy has died at 75. The entertainer passed away in a Las Vegas hospital on May 8 due to complications from COVID-19, his publicist announced. In a press release, Roy's longtime collaborator Siegfried Fischbacher called him his "best friend" and said he was "a fighter his whole life, including during these final days." "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world," he wrote in part. "There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

