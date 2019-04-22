'Roswell, New Mexico's' Michael Trevino Is Totally Down For A 'Vampire Diaries' Reunion

Also available on the NBC app

Once part of The CW fam, always part of The CW fam. "Roswell, New Mexico" star Michael Trevino tells Access why he's on board for a reunion with his "Vampire Diaries" co-stars, but not necessarily a reboot! Plus, find out why he thinks star-crossed "Roswell" couple Liz and Max might not be endgame! And, watch him get tested on both versions of his character in a game of "Which Kyle Said It?" The "Roswell, New Mexico" season finale airs Tuesday, April 23 at 9/8c on The CW.

