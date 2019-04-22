'Roswell, New Mexico's' Michael Trevino Is Totally Down For A 'Vampire Diaries' Reunion

Hilary Duff To Star In 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Series For Disney+
Once part of The CW fam, always part of The CW fam. "Roswell, New Mexico" star Michael Trevino tells Access why he's on board for a reunion with his "Vampire Diaries" co-stars, but not necessarily a reboot! Plus, find out why he thinks star-crossed "Roswell" couple Liz and Max might not be endgame! And, watch him get tested on both versions of his character in a game of "Which Kyle Said It?" The "Roswell, New Mexico" season finale airs Tuesday, April 23 at 9/8c on The CW.