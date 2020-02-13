Also available on the NBC app

Ross Butler just loves high school! The 29-year-old star, who currently plays a teen in "13 Reasons Why," admitted to Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez that he's wanting to snag roles in that age group for as long as he can. The actor also revealed the impactful lessons he's learned from starring in the Netflix drama, sharing, "The biggest thing I learned from the show is you have to check up on your friends." You can also catch Ross in "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," which is available now on Netflix.

