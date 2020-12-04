Also available on the nbc app

There was a reason Rosie Perez made such an impression on "Soul Train"! When talking to Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about her vibrant dance moves and facial expressions on the show, she revealed that exuberance was in part due to a bet with her friends! "When we saw the other dancers there, we were trying to fit in a little bit, so me and my college buddies had a bet to see who would do the most ridiculous thing going down the line. … It was an inside joke, and I didn't understand how I was coming off on the camera!" she said. Rosie also shared her memories of flubbing a line in her "White Men Can't Jump" scene with Alex Trebek and meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time for "In Living Color." Plus, she revealed how Kaley Cuoco convinced her to sign on to "The Flight Attendant," despite her fear of traveling! "The Flight Attendant" is streaming now on HBO Max.

