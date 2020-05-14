Also available on the nbc app

Melissa Etheridge's famous friends are sending their love and condolences following the heartbreaking death of her 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher. Rosie O'Donnell took to Twitter to share her support, "All my love to Melissa Etheridge on the loss of her beautiful boy Beckett … no words #onlylove." Re-tweeting the Grammy Winner's initial tweet confirming her son's tragic death, Jane Lynch posted, "Love and comfort to @metheridge and Linda," referencing Melissa's wife Linda Wallem.

