Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Rosie O'Donnell, Jane Lynch & More Send Love To Melissa Etheridge After Son Dies Of Overdose

CLIP05/14/20
Also available on the nbc app

Melissa Etheridge's famous friends are sending their love and condolences following the heartbreaking death of her 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher. Rosie O'Donnell took to Twitter to share her support, "All my love to Melissa Etheridge on the loss of her beautiful boy Beckett … no words #onlylove." Re-tweeting the Grammy Winner's initial tweet confirming her son's tragic death, Jane Lynch posted, "Love and comfort to @metheridge and Linda," referencing Melissa's wife Linda Wallem.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, melissa etheridge, news, entertainment, 2020 news, 2020 lifestyle, deaths, 2020 deaths
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.