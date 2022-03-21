Main Content

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is 'Happy And Grateful' Postpartum After Second Child With Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is opening up about being a mom of two! Just weeks after welcoming daughter Isabella with her fiancé Jason Statham, whom she also shares 4-year-old son Jack with, the model gave fans a glimpse into her world with her "Ask Me Anything" Instagram story on Monday. The Rose Inc. founder answered questions from how she's adjusting to now being a mom of two, to how she feels postpartum. "My heart is very full. Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes," she wrote.

