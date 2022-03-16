Main Content

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Fiancé Jason Statham Pose For Selfie, Share New Pics Of Daughter

03/16/22

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is giving fans a rare glimpse into her life at home with her fiancé Jason Statham and their baby daughter, Isabella. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old model shared a selfie with the 54-year-old actor on Instagram. In her post captioned "homebody" the businesswoman also gave a peak at her one-month-old daughter. The couple welcomed their second child on Feb. 2. This is the first daughter and second child for the couple, who are already parents to 4-year-old son Jack.

