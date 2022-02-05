Main Content

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are reportedly parents of two! A close family friend told the Daily Mail that the pair welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday in London. Access Hollywood has reached out to Rosie and Jason for comment. This is the first daughter and second child for the pair, who have been together since 2010 and are already parents to four-year-old son Jack. In August, Rosie announced on Instagram that her and Jason’s family was expanding again.

